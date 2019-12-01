RAPID CITY | LaVerne Carrie Williams ,97, of Rapid City died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Avantara North Health Care.
LaVerne is survived by her children: Cheryl (Bill) Allen of Rapid City, Dr. Robert (Debbie) Williams of Valrico, Florida, Susan Strub of Round Lake Heights, Illinois, Ronald (Stephanie) Williams of Antioch, Illinois.
She is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren: Melissa Allen, Marci Dodge, David Ogg, Becky Hamilton, Ker Strub, Erin Strub, Ken Williams, Jessica Becker, Kevin Williams, Trevor Williams, Spencer Williams, Cameron Williams, Alexi Williams, Preston Williams, and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hank, and her great granddaughter Jenna Ogg.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church at 11am on Friday, December 6th.
lnurnment of her ashes will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
