Williams, Ralph L.

RAPID CITY | Lifetime Rapid City resident Ralph L. Williams, 87, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus.
Ralph, a 60+ year Freemason, lived their primary tenets — friendship, morality, charity and brotherly love.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rapid City.
