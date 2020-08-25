Williams, Ralph L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lifetime Rapid City resident Ralph L. Williams, 87, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus.

Ralph, a 60+ year Freemason, lived their primary tenets — friendship, morality, charity and brotherly love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rapid City.

Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.