Williamson, Daryld M.

STURGIS | Daryld M. Williamson, 100, died Feb. 18, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Believers Fellowship. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Bear Butte Cemetery.

