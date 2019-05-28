{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Edna Rose Wilson, 80, died May 24, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. on May 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Wilson, Edna R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments