Wilson III, James

RAPID CITY | James John Wilson III was born on Oct. 23, 1931 in Pine Ridge to James J. Wilson II and Julia Claire (Janis) Wilson. James III made his journey to the Spirit World on April 5, 2020 at the Home Plus Hospice in Rapid City.

James is survived by his daughters, Estherlyn J. "Lyn" Wilson and Madonna “Donna” Whipple-Wilson, both of Rapid City; son, Thomas T. "Tom" Wilson of Pine Ridge; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Julia C. (Janis) Wilson and James J. Wilson II; his first wife and mother of all his children, Florence E. (Whipple) Wilson; second wife, Clarice (Clarkson) Wilson; children, James J. Wilson IV, Charles C. Wilson, and Edna G.I. Wilson; siblings, George F. Wilson, Lester Wilson, Woodrow “Bud” Wilson, Richard “Dick” Wilson (two-time Tribal Chairman), Lyle Wilson, and Edna (Wilson) Shangreaux; and grandchildren, Kateri Wilson, Cassandra Pine, Christina Lone Elk, and Andrea Cortier.

Memorial services will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for everyone’s personal safety.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge.

