Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Don I. Wilson, Jr., 84, died Nov. 30, 2018.

Memorial Eucharist will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with time with family one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 

Celebrate
the life of: Wilson Jr., Don I.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments