{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Marjorie Wilson, 68, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments