SHAKOPEE, MN | Brenda Faith Wilt, 76, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, journeyed to the spirit world on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her home.
Brenda was born July 15, 1942, in Lake Delton, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Violet (Blue) Welch.
Brenda grew up in Redwood Falls, MN, and from a young age it was shown that she had a beautiful voice, and was very talented playing drums. Her family owned several bars in MN and SD, and she met her future husband, Gregory Wilt, while watching his band play in Morton, MN. They were married on Sept. 3, 1960, in Hopkins, MN. She was inducted in to the Legends of Dakota Country Hall of Fame in October 2017.
Brenda enjoyed cooking, family dinners, all holiday seasons, and chickens. She also loved to dance, and was very sad when cancer took dancing away from her. Brenda also loved traveling, and one of her best trips was a recent vacation to London with her family to watch the MN Vikings play.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory; parents, Clarence and Violet Welch; infant brother, Steve; brother, Roger; granddaughter, Renè. She is survived by sons and daughter, Steve (Paula) Wilt, Joseph (Deedee) Wilt, Thomas Wilt, and Violet Wilt; grandchildren, Brenda, Ashlea, Candice, Shayne, Jessica, Duane, Josh, Carleena, Destanie, Hunter and Cameron; brothers and sister, Patrick (Linda) Welch, Barry (Sandra) Welch, Ronald Welch, Jim (Karen) Welch, and Kathy Welch; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 15, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220-3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW, Prior Lake, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
