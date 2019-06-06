RAPID CITY | Clara W. Wiltse, 103, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Health Care in New Underwood.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1916, to Louie and Christina (Warner) Wagner in Wilton, ND. Clara grew up on a ranch near Wilton. Her mother died when Clara was 2-½ years old.
An independent woman, Clara moved to Salt Lake City and began looking for work.
Clara met Al Wiltse and they married in 1940 in Great Falls, MT. Al died in 1987.
After moving to Rapid City, Clara began working at the NAJA Shrine Club, retiring after 33 years, most recently as the administrator.
Clara made many friends at the Canyon Lake Senior Center and enjoyed camping, dancing and especially fishing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Inurnment of her ashes will take place at a future date.
A memorial will be established to the NAJA Shrine.
Friends may send their online condolences to osheimschmidt.com.
