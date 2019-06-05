{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Clara W. Wiltse, 103, died June 1, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on June 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Wiltse, Clara W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments