Winchester, Jeffrey K.

RAPID CITY | On September 16, 1967 in Rapid City, James and Della Winchester were blessed with the birth of the tenth of their 10 children: Jeffrey Karl Winchester. At the age of 52, Jeffrey passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.

Jeff, a life-long resident of Rapid City, attended elementary school at St. Elizabeth Seton and he completed high school at Stevens. Jeff started his career at a very early age as a ‘newspaper boy’ and advanced to mechanics and operating a courier service. His main hobby interest was stock car racing and he enjoyed building race cars with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Della, son Loren, and brothers Leonard and Donald.

He is survived by his life companion, Margo Nelson; two brothers: Leland (Pamela) and Michael; five sisters: Angela, Pamela (Michael) Kellogg, Camella (Robert) Dietzman, Michelle, and Suzette (Dale) Miller. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jeff is greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be held at the Harvest Foursquare Church, 15 New York St., at 10 am on Saturday, Jan. 11. Disposition of ashes will be held at a later date in the summer of 2020 in Rapid City, SD.