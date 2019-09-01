{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. | On Sept. 1, 1941 in Aberdeen, SD, James and Della Winchester were blessed with the birth of the first of their 10 children: Leonard James Winchester.

Leonard, a long-time resident of Aberdeen, moved to Helena, MT, in July 2014 and resided there with his daughter and son-in-law until he passed away on July 17, 2019. Leonard spent his career with Coca Cola and loved to fish, camp, do woodworking, play cards, and spend time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Geraldine; parents, James and Della; and brother, Donald. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Lockington, and Debbra (David Johnson) Davis; three brothers, Leland (Pamela), Michael and Jeffrey; and five sisters, Angela, Pamela (Michael) Kellogg, Camella (Robert) Dietzman, Michelle and Suzette (Dale) Miller. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Leonard is greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Leonard’s life and disposition of ashes will be held at a later date in Rapid City, SD.

