RAPID CITY | Jerry Arlan Windedahl, 70, died May 20, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 28, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

the life of: Windedahl, Jerry A.
