Winkelman, Joseph J.

RAPID CITY | Joseph John Winkelman, 57, passed away May 9, 2020, at home.

He was born Dec. 9, 1962 to Myron and Carol (Benoit) Winkelman. Joe grew up and attended school in St. Cloud, MN. He moved to Rapid City in 1985, where he worked for U-Haul for a number of years before working at Super 8 Motel for the past 21 years.

Joe met and married Julie Anderson in 1994 also adopting her three children and one year later, had their son Tanner. He was a man of strong work ethics who balanced his family and career. He was a great person who loved children and animals. Joe was always there to help whomever needed it, he especially liked taking his grandchildren to school and picking them up when needed.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends who include his children, Tiffany Hermansen, Brad, Nick and Tanner Winkelman; granddaughters, Amillia, Aubree, Aria, Zoey, and Elizabeth; siblings, Russ (Christine), Eric (Patsy), Ron (Marian) and Dawn; also nieces and nephews Brenna, Meghan, Kayley, Kjersten, Ryan and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Dennis; and nephew Matthew.

A private family memorial service will be held on May 22, at the Rapid Valley Baptist Church. Service will be on Facebook live.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).

