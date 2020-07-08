Winkowitsch, Lourine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lourine Winkowitsch, 88, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Annapolis, MD.

Delivered by her midwife grandmother, Alice Hamm, outside Rapid City, near the Stratosphere Bowl, Lourine Winkowitsch was the youngest of seven children born to Claud and Mathilde (Berger) Hamm. She attended Dennis and Whispering Pines grade schools, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1950. Lourine was employed by Northwestern Bell from 1950-1955 and again from 1963-1968.

On April 15, 1955, she married Gary A. Smart, and they eventually settled in Sutton, Alaska. Together they had five children.

Lourine was united in marriage to Orlin L. Winkowitsch on June 25, 1968, in Rapid City. They made their home north of Wall on the farm/ranch Orlin started in 1948. They met at a dance in Rapid City and continued dancing for the next 49 years.