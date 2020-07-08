Winkowitsch, Lourine

RAPID CITY | Lourine Winkowitsch, 88, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Annapolis, MD.
Delivered by her midwife grandmother, Alice Hamm, outside Rapid City, near the Stratosphere Bowl, Lourine Winkowitsch was the youngest of seven children born to Claud and Mathilde (Berger) Hamm. She attended Dennis and Whispering Pines grade schools, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1950. Lourine was employed by Northwestern Bell from 1950-1955 and again from 1963-1968.
On April 15, 1955, she married Gary A. Smart, and they eventually settled in Sutton, Alaska. Together they had five children.
Lourine was united in marriage to Orlin L. Winkowitsch on June 25, 1968, in Rapid City. They made their home north of Wall on the farm/ranch Orlin started in 1948. They met at a dance in Rapid City and continued dancing for the next 49 years.
She is survived by five children: DelRene (David Walker) of Annapolis, Robb (Becky) of Wasilla, AK, Todd of Phoenix, AZ, Timm (Mary) of Kodiak, AK, and Keith (Susan) of Wall; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Desirae Smart of Austin, TX, Travis (Ashlyn) Smart, Brenleigh, Harper, and Hayden, all of Dewey, AZ, Justin Smart of Phoenix, AZ, Katie (Zack Rolf) Abel and Aniston, all of Leavenworth, KS, and Kayse Smart, Ryann, Lucy, Brody and Stryder Duncan, all of Anchorage, AK; and two sisters-in-law, Rita (Bob) Hamm and Mildred (Gene) Hamm. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-step-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her big extended family as well as her many, many wonderful friends.
Lourine was preceded in death by her husband, Orlin, on Feb. 20, 2017; her parents; her brothers, Glenn, Warren, Gene, and Bob Hamm; and sisters, Alice (Hank) Leberknight and Janis (Harry) Wickard.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Chapel in the Hills, 3788 Chapel Lane. This will be an outdoor service honoring social distance and face masks are not required but recommended.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to "Chapel in the Hills" or buy a book and read to your favorite child.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.
