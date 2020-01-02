Winter, James 'Jim' R.
Winter, James 'Jim' R.

CUSTER | James 'Jim' Russell Winter, 84, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer.

