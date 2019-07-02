{{featured_button_text}}

EKALAKA, Mont. | Rudy Delano Wintermute, 81, died June 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 8, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche, S.D.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 9, at the Little Missouri Lutheran Cemetery in Capitol, MT.

