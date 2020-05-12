Wintersteen, Keith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Keith Wintersteen, 60, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Rapid City Monument Health. Keith was born in Mitchell, where he graduated from high school in 1978, and then studied at Black Hills State University going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from South Dakota State University in Brookings.

Keith began his career with the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department in Rapid City at the Cleghorn Springs State Fish Hatchery and soon after met his wife Jeana Ward. Their marriage in 1989 began a 30-year journey of love and adventure which lead them through many beautiful years of fun and companionship. Their union of love created their amazing daughter Kelsey in 1992. Keith was an incredible father and cherished every moment he spent with Kelsey.

Keith worked for the SD Game, Fish & Parks Department for the past 35 years in many roles from Hatchery Biologist, Assistant Hatchery Manager, to Naturalist at The Outdoor Campus – West. His work at the Campus over the past seven years has touched many lives in so many positive ways. He selflessly gave of his time, sharing his knowledge and love for the outdoors.