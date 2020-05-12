Wintersteen, Keith

RAPID CITY | Keith Wintersteen, 60, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Rapid City Monument Health. Keith was born in Mitchell, where he graduated from high school in 1978, and then studied at Black Hills State University going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from South Dakota State University in Brookings.
Keith began his career with the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department in Rapid City at the Cleghorn Springs State Fish Hatchery and soon after met his wife Jeana Ward. Their marriage in 1989 began a 30-year journey of love and adventure which lead them through many beautiful years of fun and companionship. Their union of love created their amazing daughter Kelsey in 1992. Keith was an incredible father and cherished every moment he spent with Kelsey.
Keith worked for the SD Game, Fish & Parks Department for the past 35 years in many roles from Hatchery Biologist, Assistant Hatchery Manager, to Naturalist at The Outdoor Campus – West. His work at the Campus over the past seven years has touched many lives in so many positive ways. He selflessly gave of his time, sharing his knowledge and love for the outdoors.
His life work has been devoted to teaching others and sharing his love of the Black Hills. Keith was a teacher of hunting, fishing, wild-game cooking and outdoor exploration of all kinds to women’s groups, kids of all ages, veteran’s groups and anyone who needed insight into the ways of the wild. Some of his proudest accomplishments were the development of the Hunting 101 Program for the Outdoor Campus – West and founding the Women In The Wilderness program for Ellsworth Air Force Base. He was a mentor to so many young people starting their own wildlife careers and set a shining example of American pride, integrity, and honesty.
Keith was a serving Board Member of South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, and longtime member of the Black Hills FlyFishers, Black Hills Sportsmen Club, and the Rapid City Trap Club. He provided many years of service to the SD Department of Tourism hosting events and guiding outdoor writers of national publications. For many years, he was a guest columnist in the Rapid City Journal sharing humorous stories with fans on his travels through life in the Black Hills.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Jeana Wintersteen, of Rapid City; daughters: Kelsey Wintersteen of Belle Fourche and Megan Cross of Bradenton, FL; sister, Lee (Brian) Hammerbeck; sister, Michelle Heckenlaible; stepbrother, Chad Jansen; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wayne and Julie Ward; and brother-in-law, Troy (Daneta) Ward.
Keith was preceded in death by his stepmother, Faye Wintersteen and his father, Maurice Wintersteen.
Private family services will be held today, with live streaming starting at 11 a.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
A memorial will be established to Outdoor Campus – West Youth Programs.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
