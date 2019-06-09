{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Tim Wipf, 39, died June 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on June 11, at South Park United Church of Christ.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Wipf, Tim
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments