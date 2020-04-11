Woitte, Shorty
Woitte, Shorty

MIDLAND | Shorty Woitte, 94, died April 8, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the Open Bible Church.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

