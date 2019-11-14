{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Judy Ann Wolf, 76, died Nov. 13, 2019.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
5:00PM-6:00PM
Nov 18
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Monday, November 18, 2019
6:00PM
Nov 19
Christian Funeral Mass
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
10:30AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
