MOUNT DORA, Fla. | Sally was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Rapid City, to Maurine Ronning Sorbel and John Sorbel, and died March 1, 2019, at home.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Berberi (Viktor); grandchildren, Henry and Andelys of Morris, Minnesota; brother, Dan of Rapid City; and sister, Leanne Mar of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by both parents; son, Trevor; and husband, Rex Woodring.
Services are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.