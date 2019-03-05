Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT DORA, Fla. | Sally was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Rapid City, to Maurine Ronning Sorbel and John Sorbel, and died March 1, 2019, at home.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Berberi (Viktor); grandchildren, Henry and Andelys of Morris, Minnesota; brother, Dan of Rapid City; and sister, Leanne Mar of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by both parents; son, Trevor; and husband, Rex Woodring.

Services are pending.

Celebrate
the life of: Woodring, Sally (Sorbel)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments