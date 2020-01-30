Woody, William M.
RAPID CITY | William M. Woody, 72, died Jan. 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

