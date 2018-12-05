Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Norman George Wortman, 91, died Dec. 3, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

the life of: Wortman, Norman G.
