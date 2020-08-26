 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wounded Arrow, Brandon
0 entries

Wounded Arrow, Brandon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Brandon Joseph Wounded Arrow, 22, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

RAPID CITY | Brandon Joseph Wounded Arrow, 22, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

To send flowers to the family of Brandon Wounded Arrow, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 27
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
10:00AM
Brenda Wounded Arrow Residence
P.O. Box 277
BATESLAND, SD 57770
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Night Wake Service begins.
Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
2:00PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Cemetery
P.O. Box 277
Sharp's Corner, SD 57770
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News