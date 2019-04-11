Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Harriet L. Wright, 87, died April 8, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

