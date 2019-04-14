RAPID CITY | Harriet L. Wright, 87, transitioned on April 8, 2019, at the Rapid City Hospice House.
She was born to Roy and Harriet Marty on Aug. 9, 1931 in Hot Springs, and grew up on the family ranch southwest of there. She attended Marty School and Hot Springs High School, graduating in 1949. Harriet then attended Chillicothe Business School in Missouri, graduating as a stenographer. She worked at the V.A. Center in Hot Springs, and then at the Rapid City Medical Center.
Harriet met Albert Wright from Ellsworth AFB in 1955, and they married on Feb. 17, 1956. Harriet loved spending time with family and friends, and also enjoyed the Black Hills, travel, music, animals, history, politics, reading and baseball.
Harriet was preceded in death by an infant daughter and son, her parents, a brother and sister, her husband, and nephew. She is survived by daughter, Peggy Wright Bruns (Steve), of Longmont, CO, stepdaughter Linda Edwards of Mt. Zion, IL, grandson Travis Edwards (Goldie) of Decatur, IL, niece Marti Randolph of Westminster, CO, cousins and extended family.
A funeral service (followed by lunch) will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with Reverend Virginia Bird officiating. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission or the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
An online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
