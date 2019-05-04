{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lucy A. Wright, 89, died May 2, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. May 9, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

