RAPID CITY | Lucy A. (Simon) Wright, 89, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Regional Hospital, surrounded by family.
Lucy was born immediately preceding the Great Depression of 1929, near Owanka, SD to Octave and Mable Simon at the farmhouse she was raised in.
She attended beginning grades in a one-room school nearby, continued her education in New Underwood, graduating at Rapid City High School, winning multiple track and field awards in the process.
Lucy married Thomas K. Wright in 1952 providing six children before Dad's untimely death in 1973. With her youngest son born months prior to becoming a widow, she took up her cross and nurtured five children remaining at home, without hesitation or complaint of any kind. Our Mother was a loving wife to Father, Scout Den Mother, baseball team chauffeur, world class chef, full-time dry cleaner and skilled trauma surgeon specializing in bicycle collision. Her calm demeanor, genuine kindness, natural beauty and hugs brimming with love, made even the best "T.V. Moms" of the '60s pale by comparison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom; sister Dorothy; brothers Charley and Tommy; grandchildren Misty and Todd Wright.
Grateful for sharing her life; The fabulous Knutson family in Portland Oregon, Special cousin Irene Welsh, and niece Becky Simon, sister Albertine Simon-Jensen, brother Edgar Simon, daughter Peggy (John) Chambers; sons Ross (Julie Anderson), Phil, Dick, Bud (Char) and Stu Wright, her grandchildren Gary, Leah & Cameron Chambers; Casey Wright, Sadie Wright-Dirks, Sammi Wright, nine great-grandchildren, The Jensen family, and her true friends: Nancy Helmann, Maxine Sammeli, Marjorie Backus, Betty Estes and Joanne Horner.
Funeral services are on Thursday May 9, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until mass starting at 10 a.m. Interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.
