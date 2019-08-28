{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Benjamin S. Wyatt, 29, died Aug. 25, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 1, at the Tinder Box.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Benjamin Wyatt, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 1
Family Gathering
Sunday, September 1, 2019
1:00PM-5:00PM
Tinder Box
518 7th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Benjamin's Family Gathering
Guaranteed delivery before Benjamin's Family Gathering begins.
Load comments