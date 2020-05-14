Wylezik, Richard P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Richard Phillip Wylezik, 60, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1959 in Sedalia, MO, to Frederick and Elenore (Shelton) Wylezik.

Richard worked at Bob’s Shoe Repair for a number of years until health issues forced him to take an early retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, listening to music, loved getting together with family and did his best to stay an active member of his church.

Richard is survived by his four children, Sarah Falcon, Rachel Palmer, Evan Wylezik and Kera Wylezik; his brother, Michael Wylezik; four sisters, Donna Prott, Margaret Jones, Nancy Cline and RoseMary Witt; and his friend, Julian Ripple.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elenore Wylezik and Frederick Wylezik; and two sisters, Jane O’Daniel and Janet Wylezik.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a gathering of family one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, his service will be live streamed and friends may watch at osheimschmidt.com.

A memorial has been established to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

