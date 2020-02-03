Wynia, Derelle M.

HOT SPRINGS | Derelle May Wynia, 85, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 31, 2020, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.

Derelle was born May 10, 1934, in Custer, SD, to Guy and Lillian (Sutliff) Hendrickson.

Derelle attended the four-mile country school and Custer high school. She married Norman (Red) Wynia in 1952, and to this union 5 children were born. After Red’s death, she was united in marriage to Vernon Seger in 1990. She is fondly remembered by many as their school bus driver having enjoyed this occupation for over 17 years.

Her greatest joys were children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. For that matter anyone’s children. Friends were considered family and everyone was welcome at Derelle’s. Her heart was fullest when her house was too. She loved animals and found comfort in caring for all sorts of critters. The coffee was always on and the cards ready to be dealt.

