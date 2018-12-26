Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Hugh Leon Wynia, 90, died Dec. 22, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Wynia, Hugh L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments