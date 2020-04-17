Yackley, Benjamin J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Benjamin James Yackley, 39, passed away on April 9, 2020 as the result of a fatal car accident.

Ben was born on Jan. 22, 1981 to Joe Yackley and Sue (Bonnichsen) Yackley in Pierre. In proper Ben fashion, he came unannounced with a big entrance. The family lived in Gillette, WY, for six years before moving to Spearfish in 1987, where he attended school and created many memories.

Following graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska for one year then transferred to Black Hills State University to work toward a biology major and chemistry minor. As an intellect, an athlete, a prankster, and a hunting and fishing enthusiast, he rarely sat still and liked it that way. To support his family, he worked in water and oil drilling, and more recently became the proud owner of two small businesses: hydroseeding and tree trimming. “Go big or go home,” was his motto and he lived that to the fullest.