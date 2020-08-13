You have permission to edit this article.
Yellow Cloud, Tate
Yellow Cloud, Tate

PORCUPINE | Tate Yellow Cloud, 14, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

