Yellow Horse, Geraldine

RAPID CITY | Geraldine Yellow Horse, 87, died July 20, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Jul 28
First Night Wake Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sioux Funeral Home
340 Oglala Ave
PINE RIDGE, SD 57772
Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
4:00PM
Sioux Funeral Home
340 Oglala Ave
PINE RIDGE, SD 57772
