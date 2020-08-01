Yeoman, Darline R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKPORT, Texas | Darline Ramona Yeoman, 89, also of Rapid City, S.D., died July 21, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. Darline was born September 22, 1930 and she graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948.

She married Donald Yeoman September 24, 1948. Darline and Donald were motorcycle enthusiasts. He proposed to her riding one. She told him she would accept, only if he learned to dance. He took lessons!! And every Saturday night for more than 50 years they danced the night away.

She became an antique car enthusiast. So much so that Donald’s 1911 Model T Ford, became pink and black. They paraded throughout the Black Hills for more than 50 years.

Darline was an Office Manager of Midwest Furniture for more than 20 years. Later she sought out the dream of her life; owning her own ladies ready-to-wear store. She opened the doors to Darline’s Fashions in 1975 and operated it until 1992. In semi-retirement, she returned to accounting at H & R Block, tirelessly preparing taxes and helping folks until 2017.