Yeoman, Darline R.

ROCKPORT, Texas | Darline Ramona Yeoman, 89, also of Rapid City, S.D., died July 21, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. Darline was born September 22, 1930 and she graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948.
She married Donald Yeoman September 24, 1948. Darline and Donald were motorcycle enthusiasts. He proposed to her riding one. She told him she would accept, only if he learned to dance. He took lessons!! And every Saturday night for more than 50 years they danced the night away.
She became an antique car enthusiast. So much so that Donald’s 1911 Model T Ford, became pink and black. They paraded throughout the Black Hills for more than 50 years.
Darline was an Office Manager of Midwest Furniture for more than 20 years. Later she sought out the dream of her life; owning her own ladies ready-to-wear store. She opened the doors to Darline’s Fashions in 1975 and operated it until 1992. In semi-retirement, she returned to accounting at H & R Block, tirelessly preparing taxes and helping folks until 2017.
She was the “construction superintendent” as the family built a log cabin in her beloved Black Hills. Always cherishing the Hills, she returned for more than 25 years to participate in the Volksmarch and climbed Crazy Horse more than 10 times. She delighted in hosting ‘Thanksgiving’ on the Fourth of July. She served her ‘famous’ potato salad and the family gobbled her rainwater dill pickles.
She had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and continuing education. She never met a stranger. Darline was well-read and a good conversationalist. She loved birds and she fed hundreds daily.
She was the most social of social butterflies.
Darline was a 53-year member of First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, and a 25-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rockport. In recent year,s she was a member of the Big Bend Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (2011), a granddaughter Brandy (2009), and her mother and father Florence (1991) and Raymond (1997) Parker.
A private family service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City. It is the desire of the family to have a Memorial Service for Darline at a later date.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City.
