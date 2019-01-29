Try 1 month for 99¢

PRINGLE | Douglas Alfred York, 72, died Jan. 27, 2019.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, with 9:30 a.m. morning prayer.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

