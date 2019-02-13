Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Bill R. "Billy" Yost, 30, died Feb. 8, 2019.

Services will be at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Yost, Bill 'Billy'
