Youmans, Vicki L.

BOX ELDER | Vicki L. Youmans, 61, died Jan. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

