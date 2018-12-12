SPEARFISH | Darleen (Furois) Young, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.
Darleen was born on March 7, 1924, in St. Onge to Cliff and Anna Furois. Her family moved to Deadwood when she was four months old, where she attended Deadwood schools, graduating from Deadwood High School in 1942. Her interests in teaching, business and education led her to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a B.S. degree in Business Education in 1946.
Darleen returned to SD, where she accepted a teaching position at Spearfish High School (SHS). It was during her teaching career at SHS that she met Donald E. Young, a teacher and coach at SHS. They married in 1948.
After raising four children, Darleen’s teaching career led her to Black Hills State University (BHSU), formerly Black Hills State College, where she taught business courses from 1966-1987. Darleen had an impact through teaching and through active engagement in the Spearfish community. Her involvement included serving on the Black Hills Area Concert Association, as an Altar Guild Directress for All Angels Episcopal Church, on the Board of West River Mental Health, on the Board of American Field Service Exchange Program, as a charter member of P.E.O. Chapter BW (1966), as a charter member of BHSU Faculty Wives, as a member of the Lookout Memorial/Regional Health Hospital Auxiliary, as a member of the BHSU Friends of Music, as a Board member of Brookside Townhouse Association, and as a lifetime member of the Black Hills Pioneers.
Darleen was acknowledged for her leadership, commitment to education, and support of the Spearfish community over many years, as noted through recognition and awards that included being recognized as a 75-year member of P.E.O., as the BHSU Outstanding Business Faculty member in 1987, the BH Department of Business Service and Dedication Award in 1992, the BHSU Special Services Award in 1997, as a nominee for the Spirit of Dakota in 2009, as an honoree at the Elders’ Wisdom, Children’s Song in 2011, and as the Honored Woman of the Episcopal Church for South Dakota during the Episcopal Church General Convention in Indianapolis in 2012.
Throughout their married life (almost 50 years), Darleen and Don embraced shared opportunities to serve the Spearfish community — Spearfish High School, BHSU, the City of Spearfish, the Episcopal Church, and various boards and committees. Their commitment to service was acknowledged in joint recognitions that included being selected for the first Spirit of Spearfish Award in 1986, as Marshals for two Swarm Day Parades, and for the Friends of Black Hills Gold Swimming Award in 1997. They impacted the lives of many students throughout their years in teaching and continued to do so through several BHSU scholarships, with Darleen’s scholarships supporting students in music and business.
Darleen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Young; her parents, Cliff and Anna Furois; and brothers, Raymond, Rolland "Rollie", Renold "Dint" Furois and their spouses. Thankful for Darleen’s life and love are her four children and their spouses, Pamela (Bruce) Baum, Peter (Sian) Young, Paul (Kathy) Young, and Priscilla (Fred) Romkema; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also, Darleen and Don opened their home to two AFS foreign exchange students: Siripen Mitravijarn (Ning) from Thailand and Wenche Ommundsen from Norway, who lived with the Youngs while in the U.S. and are considered part of the family.
Darleen’s family is grateful for the legacy she has passed along to them and to so many others…a love of learning, the power of education, the joy of music and the arts, the excitement of travel, an interest in other cultures and countries, and the importance of family, friends, faith, and engagement along with involvement in one’s community.
A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be earlier in the week at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Northern Hills Hospice Fund, c/o Regional Health Foundation, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709 or to Trinity Guild, All Angels Episcopal Church, 1044 N. Fifth St., Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.