STURGIS | Wanna Young, 95, died Aug. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Events

Aug 18
First Visitation
Sunday, August 18, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
