RAPID CITY | Leland A. Ytreeide was born April 2, 1941, in Bismarck, ND. He died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home.
Lee graduated from Rapid City High School and Augustana College (BA), and the University of Wyoming (MA). He taught choral music in Rugby and Bottaneau, ND, and Saratoga, WY. He was at one time the Chairman of the Wyoming Choral Teachers Association.
Lee Ytreeide was simply the sweetest, kindest, most loving person those of us who knew him have ever known. He was a big brother, a good friend, someone who was always there for you with a kind word and the gift of love. He lived simply, didn’t ask for or need much, but lived a life rich in loving friends and family. He had a deep relationship with his church and faith and gave broadly and freely of himself to that community.
Lee was a wonderful musician and a member of many singing groups, traveled the world singing, sang in the Denver Opera chorus and several professional choral groups in Denver, and acted on local Rapid City stages. We’ll never forget that amazing tenor voice or the wonderful man behind it.
Lee will be sorely missed by lifelong friends from all over the country, to whom he reached out regularly. He cared about everyone and has a full network of people who will miss his regular calls.
Lee is survived by his two sisters, Laurie (Ytreeide) Gabel (David), and Lynn (Ytreeide) Carnes (Steve); along with nieces and nephews, Natalie Judd, Nathan Gabel, Mickey, Bob, and Chris Hickins, Tammy Johnson, Annette Ponce, and Susan Hickins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Evelyn Ytreeide; his sister, Ann; and brother, Steve.
Those of us left behind will miss Lee greatly but feel heartened by the belief that he has gone home and is surrounded by family and friends who preceded him to the next place.
Memorial services will be held for Lee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, followed by a lunch.
Memorials can be given in his name to South Canyon Lutheran Church.
