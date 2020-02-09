Zacher, Angeline 'Angie'

RAPID CITY | Angeline “Angie” Zacher, 75, died Feb. 6, 2020.
A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Therese Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. Christian Wake service and Recitation of the Rosary. A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the church.
Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 10
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Monday, February 10, 2020
7:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 11
Christian Funeral Mass
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 11
Graveside Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
