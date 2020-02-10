Zacher, Angeline

The absolute greatest love of her life without question was Patrick, her special needs son. Angie and Joe cared for Patrick at home for 45 years before finally placing him in a Black Hills Works group home in March 2018. A month later Angie received her cancer diagnosis. As a family we knew then that God was directing her journey and found great strength and peace with that. Angie did, too. Even after Patrick went to the group home, Angie and Joe were very involved in his care and visited him at least twice a week. She still cut Patrick’s hair and took him sweet treats to feed him every week. Just two weeks before she died, she fed her son pizza, even though she could barely sit up. She knew it would be the last time she would be able to care for him at any level and she wasn’t missing out on that.