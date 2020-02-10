Zacher, Angeline

RAPID CITY | Angeline (Angie) Zacher, 75, passed away on February 6, 2020, and was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus. She courageously fought her cancer battle for almost two years and died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Angie was born on April 7, 1944 to Ben and Barbara (Fischer) Schumacher. She was born and raised on the family farm near Venturia, ND. She graduated from Zeeland (ND) High School in 1962. After graduation she moved to Bismarck ND for a short period of time before finally moving to Rapid City SD in 1967. In September 1971 she married Joe Zacher and they had two children, Patrick and Marcia.
Angie was a women of great faith and was very active in her church, St Therese the Little Flower. She served as housekeeper for two of the parish priests, Frs. Richard Plante and Dan Juelfs. For many years she served on the Altar Society, included a term of presidency. One of the things that she enjoyed the most was helping serve funeral dinners at the church.
After Joe retired in 2006, they started going to the senior citizens centers in Rapid City, first the Canyon Lake Senior Center and then Minneluzahan Senior Center. One of Angie’s great loves was playing cards, especially cribbage and Hand and Foot. She met countless friends through the senior centers. Angie also enjoyed her times of quiet, whether she was reading or praying the Rosary. She was also an amazing cook.
The absolute greatest love of her life without question was Patrick, her special needs son. Angie and Joe cared for Patrick at home for 45 years before finally placing him in a Black Hills Works group home in March 2018. A month later Angie received her cancer diagnosis. As a family we knew then that God was directing her journey and found great strength and peace with that. Angie did, too. Even after Patrick went to the group home, Angie and Joe were very involved in his care and visited him at least twice a week. She still cut Patrick’s hair and took him sweet treats to feed him every week. Just two weeks before she died, she fed her son pizza, even though she could barely sit up. She knew it would be the last time she would be able to care for him at any level and she wasn’t missing out on that.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sister-in-law, Alice Schumacher.
Angie is survived by her husband Joe; children Patrick and Marcia, all of Rapid City; brothers Dale Schumacher of Rapid City and Dan Schumacher (Kathy) of Mesa AZ; sisters Lorraine (Albert) Ebach of Pierre SD, Bernadine Brandner and Bernadette Zander, both of Bismarck ND; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Judy Vik of Rapid City.
The family would like to thank Dr. Helen Fredrickson, Nurse Wendy and all of the chemo nurses at Monument Health John T Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute; the incredible staff at Monument Health Home+ Hospice, especially Nurse Kat and Nurse Beth who gave Angie such wonderful and personal care.
A visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at ST Therese Catholic Church followed at 7:00pm with a Christian Wake service and Recitation of the Rosary.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 11 at ST Therese Catholic Church.
Interment will be in Mt Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for St Therese Parish, in Angie’s name.
Friends may sign Angie’s online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
