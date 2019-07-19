PARSHALL, N.D. | Jonathan Edward Zacher was born April 25, 1991 to Bryon and Lois (Edwards) Zacher in Minot, ND. He was raised on the family farm in Parshall and graduated from Parshall High School in 2009 as Salutatorian. He participated in football, track and golf and was active in crop judging through 4-H.
Cara Kay Hatch was born Oct. 18, 1991 in Rapid City, SD, to David and Sheryl (Coughlin) Hatch. She was raised in Box Elder, SD, where she was home schooled. The family lived a short time in Farmington, NM, but returned to Box Elder. She participated in 4-H and played volleyball on the Rapid City Christian High School Team, graduating in 2010.
They continued their education in Rapid City — Jon at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Cara at Black Hills State University (SDSM&T campus). Jon graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2013 and also obtained his pilot’s license.
Jon and Cara met in 2010 and knew instantly they were soulmates. They were united in marriage on June 28, 2014 in Spearfish, SD, and made their home on the Zacher family farm in Parshall. On Oct. 27, 2017, they were blessed with their daughter, Audrey Faith. They were eagerly expecting their second child due in January 2020.
They both had a strong interest in agriculture from a young age; Jon started farming with his dad when he was 9 and Cara spent several years on the family dairy farm. They farmed alongside each other and enjoyed everything about country life. They also enjoyed horseback riding — Jon had an arena built for Cara on their farm. They embraced the Parshall community and were active in the Parshall Promoters.
They had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and were members of The Pursuit Church in Minot. Family was important. She was an incredible sister and daughter and cherished her role as a mother and wife. He loved being a father, husband, son and brother.
Cara and Jonathan were each other’s love of a lifetime — from the moment they met they were always together. On Monday, July 15, 2019, Jonathan and his wife, Cara, perished together in a car accident on the way to their first obstetrics appointment in Minot.
They are survived by their daughter, Audrey Faith; parents, Bryon and Lois Zacher of Parshall and David and Sheryl Hatch of Box Elder; brothers, Jeremy Zacher (Brittany Fornal) of Minot, Trevor and Alexa Hatch of Scenic, SD, and Dustin and Jayme Hatch of Hereford, SD; nephew, Rhett Hatch; niece, Tenleigh Hatch; grandparents, Arlene Zacher of Bismarck, Allen and Carol Hatch of Box Elder and Larry and Elaine Coughlin of Brush, CO; many uncles and aunts, cousins and extended family.
They were preceded in death by their grandparents, Herbert Zacher and Dora and Lloyd Edwards; great-grandparents; an uncle, aunt and cousin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, July 20, in Parshall High School Gymnasium.
A fund has been set up for Audrey Zacher at Cornerstone Bank, PO Box 7, Parshall, ND 58770
Langhans Funeral Home (langhansfuneralhome.com)
