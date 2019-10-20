{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Helen M. Zapp, 93, died Oct. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Oct. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service and Rosary Recital at 7 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23, at Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments