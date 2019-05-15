SUMMERFIELD, Fla. | Mae Louise Pirila Zeise, 91, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1928, in Ely, MN, to Saima (Lahti) and Oscar Pirila. She lived in Ely until her family moved to Pennsylvania shortly after she graduated from Ely Junior College. After returning to Minnesota, she met her husband George F. Zeise while they both worked at the Downtown Minneapolis YMCA. They married in September 1956. Their daughter Kristen was born the next year. For more than 45 years she continued to support her husband's YMCA work while they lived in Minneapolis and Worthington, MN, and then Rapid City, SD. Mae Louise worked at the Care Center in Rapid City as an Activities Director and as the secretary at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City.
After Mae Louise and George retired in 1988, they started volunteering with the Latin American YMCA and as missionary affiliates for their Church in San Jose, Costa Rica. They eventually settled down in Summerfield.
Grateful for having shared her life are daughter, Kristen Leppla and her husband Bruce Leppla of Eustis, FL; her brother, Charles Pirila and his wife Donna of Alexandria, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her husband of almost 50 years, George, preceded her in death, as did her sisters, Arlene Rukavina and June Gifford, sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Von Ruden, brothers-in-law, Joe Rukavina, George Gifford and Howard Von Ruden; and niece, Kay Marie Rukavina.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 25, at the United Church of Christ at the Villages in Oxford, FL.
Mae Louise requested that any memorial gifts be made out to the Sioux Indian YMCA in Dupree, SD, to be used for scholarships.
