Zeman, James V.

CHARLESTON, Ill. | James Vincent Zeman, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, while at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Jim was born April 4, 1939 in Chadron, NE, a son of the late Joseph John and Ella Blanch (Vincent) Zeman. He attended kindergarten through 12th grade in Chadron Public Schools. He received a BS degree in Speech and English from Chadron State College and completed an MA in Speech Communication from the University of Nebraska. He completed his PhD in Speech Communication from Pennsylvania State University.

Jim was a Speech and English teacher for one year at Chadron High School, and taught Speech and Forensic activities at Lead (SD) High School for six years. He then taught a year at Chadron State College before accepting a position at Northern State University in South Dakota, where he taught Speech and Forensic activities for 34 years.

As an educator, Jim was active in several education associations. He served a term as president of the Lead South Dakota Board of Education, two terms as president of the Northern State South Dakota University Council on Higher Education (COHE), three terms as state president of COHE, three terms on the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA) Board of Directors, and two terms as SDEA vice-president.

