Zenor, James T.
0 entries

Zenor, James T.

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS | James T. Zenor, 77, of Deadwood, died Dec. 25, 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of James Zenor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News